Shalby Q1 PAT may dip 3.6% YoY to Rs. 19.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Shalby | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 12.9 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 115.6 crore from Rs 125.7 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Shalby to report net profit at Rs. 19.5 crore down 3.6% year-on-year (up 90.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 192.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 46.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 35.1 crore.

