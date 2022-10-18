 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 181.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.38 crore in September 2022 up 31.33% from Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 142.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.80 201.68 181.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.80 201.68 181.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.90 -- 47.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.95 17.92 13.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.45 -9.95 -10.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.67 32.34 29.50
Depreciation 11.90 11.58 11.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.65 121.32 71.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.18 28.48 17.97
Other Income 5.31 3.99 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.48 32.47 20.79
Interest 1.79 1.84 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.69 30.63 19.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.69 30.63 19.18
Tax 10.29 10.53 8.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.40 20.10 10.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.40 20.10 10.74
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.41 20.11 10.79
Equity Share Capital 107.31 107.31 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 1.87 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.86 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 1.87 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.86 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
