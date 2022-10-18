Shalby Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 181.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.38 crore in September 2022 up 31.33% from Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 142.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.