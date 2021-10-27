Shalby Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.62 crore, up 57.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.62 crore in September 2021 up 57.09% from Rs. 115.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in September 2021 down 56.03% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2021 up 1.32% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2020.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2020.

Shalby shares closed at 161.75 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.20% returns over the last 6 months and 74.30% over the last 12 months.