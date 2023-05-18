Shalby Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.98 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.98 crore in March 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 162.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2023 up 36.21% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.83 crore in March 2023 up 23.2% from Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2022.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2022.

Shalby shares closed at 148.65 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.