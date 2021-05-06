MARKET NEWS

Shalby Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.04 crore, up 33.21% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.04 crore in March 2021 up 33.21% from Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021 up 157.34% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2021 up 162.31% from Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2020.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2020.

Close

Shalby shares closed at 138.45 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.92% returns over the last 6 months and 100.94% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations145.04131.80108.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.04131.80108.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods7.3813.3712.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.56-1.44-0.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.4116.4616.15
Depreciation9.379.269.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.7072.6477.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6321.50-6.52
Other Income2.142.2610.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7623.763.59
Interest0.760.901.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0122.861.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.0122.861.89
Tax13.236.0418.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7816.82-17.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7816.82-17.11
Minority Interest0.030.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.8116.82-17.10
Equity Share Capital108.01108.01108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.911.56-1.58
Diluted EPS0.911.56-1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.911.56-1.58
Diluted EPS0.911.56-1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2021 12:47 pm

