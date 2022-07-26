 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.68 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.68 crore in June 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 192.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 20.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.05 crore in June 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 40.81 crore in June 2021.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 115.60 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.68 162.57 192.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.68 162.57 192.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 33.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.92 31.03 14.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.95 -7.28 -1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.34 32.89 24.99
Depreciation 11.58 11.15 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.32 81.94 81.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.48 12.85 29.30
Other Income 3.99 4.27 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.47 17.12 31.82
Interest 1.84 1.74 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.63 15.38 30.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.63 15.38 30.82
Tax 10.53 5.26 10.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.10 10.12 20.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.10 10.12 20.20
Minority Interest 0.01 0.08 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.11 10.21 20.20
Equity Share Capital 107.31 108.01 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 0.94 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.94 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 0.94 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.94 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
