Shalby Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore, up 400.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore in June 2021 up 400.43% from Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in June 2021 up 332.14% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.81 crore in June 2021 up 1713.04% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2020.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2020.

Shalby shares closed at 210.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.91% returns over the last 6 months and 160.67% over the last 12 months.