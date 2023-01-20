 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shalby Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore in December 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 162.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 153.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 202.46 201.80 162.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 202.46 201.80 162.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.22 6.90 36.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.50 14.95 12.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.72 -7.45 -12.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.62 33.67 31.03
Depreciation 11.79 11.90 11.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.89 116.65 65.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.16 25.18 16.95
Other Income 4.04 5.31 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.20 30.48 19.77
Interest 2.67 1.79 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.54 28.69 18.20
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.44
P/L Before Tax 23.54 28.69 13.77
Tax 8.26 10.29 0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.28 18.40 12.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.28 18.40 12.92
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.29 18.41 12.94
Equity Share Capital 107.31 107.31 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.71 1.20
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.70 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.71 1.20
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.70 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm