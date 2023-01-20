Shalby Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore in December 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 162.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 153.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.