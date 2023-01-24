 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore in December 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 162.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.
Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021. Shalby shares closed at 157.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.76% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations202.46201.80162.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations202.46201.80162.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.226.9036.92
Purchase of Traded Goods20.5014.9512.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.72-7.45-12.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.6233.6731.03
Depreciation11.7911.9011.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.89116.6565.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1625.1816.95
Other Income4.045.312.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2030.4819.77
Interest2.671.791.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5428.6918.20
Exceptional Items-----4.44
P/L Before Tax23.5428.6913.77
Tax8.2610.290.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2818.4012.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2818.4012.92
Minority Interest0.010.010.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.2918.4112.94
Equity Share Capital107.31107.31108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.421.711.20
Diluted EPS1.411.701.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.421.711.20
Diluted EPS1.411.701.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 24, 2023 01:33 pm