Shalby Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:Net Sales at Rs 202.46 crore in December 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 162.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.
Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.
|Shalby shares closed at 157.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.76% over the last 12 months.
|Shalby
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.46
|201.80
|162.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.46
|201.80
|162.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.22
|6.90
|36.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.50
|14.95
|12.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.72
|-7.45
|-12.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.62
|33.67
|31.03
|Depreciation
|11.79
|11.90
|11.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.89
|116.65
|65.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.16
|25.18
|16.95
|Other Income
|4.04
|5.31
|2.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.20
|30.48
|19.77
|Interest
|2.67
|1.79
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.54
|28.69
|18.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.44
|P/L Before Tax
|23.54
|28.69
|13.77
|Tax
|8.26
|10.29
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.28
|18.40
|12.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.28
|18.40
|12.92
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.29
|18.41
|12.94
|Equity Share Capital
|107.31
|107.31
|108.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|1.71
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|1.70
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|1.71
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|1.70
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
