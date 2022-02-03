Shalby Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.37 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.37 crore in December 2021 up 23.2% from Rs. 131.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021 down 23.06% from Rs. 16.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021 down 6.03% from Rs. 33.02 crore in December 2020.

Shalby EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2020.

Shalby shares closed at 140.05 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.17% returns over the last 6 months and 22.47% over the last 12 months.