Shakti Pumps Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 356.55 crore, up 85.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.55 crore in September 2021 up 85.63% from Rs. 192.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021 up 62.67% from Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2021 up 15.78% from Rs. 25.98 crore in September 2020.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.38 in September 2020.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 777.35 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)