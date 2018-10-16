Shakti Pumps Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.10 crore, up 104.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 129.10 crore in September 2018 up 104.12% from Rs. 63.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2018 up 615.15% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.48 crore in September 2018 up 194.91% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2017.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2017.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 405.85 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 143.83% returns over the last 6 months and 187.84% over the last 12 months.