    Shakti Pumps Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore, down 51.8% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore in March 2023 down 51.8% from Rs. 363.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2023 down 73.33% from Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2023 down 59.03% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2022.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 443.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.

    Shakti Pumps (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.27301.54363.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.27301.54363.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.83222.26275.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5315.0512.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0213.2011.82
    Depreciation4.164.254.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1530.3034.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.5716.4925.24
    Other Income4.230.912.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8017.3927.35
    Interest3.733.034.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0714.3622.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0714.3622.99
    Tax0.512.955.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.5711.4117.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.5711.4117.12
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.486.219.31
    Diluted EPS2.486.219.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.486.219.31
    Diluted EPS2.486.219.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am