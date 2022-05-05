 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shakti Pumps Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.64 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 363.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 308.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2022 down 26.38% from Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022 down 24.53% from Rs. 41.91 crore in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.65 in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 504.00 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.07% returns over the last 6 months and -6.23% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 363.64 256.14 308.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 363.64 256.14 308.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 275.55 218.67 231.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.18 -22.96 -5.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.82 12.72 12.53
Depreciation 4.28 4.32 4.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.57 23.48 29.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.24 19.90 36.04
Other Income 2.11 4.34 1.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.35 24.24 37.69
Interest 4.36 4.09 2.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.99 20.15 35.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.99 20.15 35.02
Tax 5.87 5.11 11.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.12 15.05 23.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.12 15.05 23.25
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.31 8.19 12.65
Diluted EPS 9.31 8.19 12.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.31 8.19 12.65
Diluted EPS 9.31 8.19 12.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
