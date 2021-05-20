Shakti Pumps Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore, up 280.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore in March 2021 up 280.19% from Rs. 81.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2021 up 462.91% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.91 crore in March 2021 up 1596.79% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2020.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 12.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2020.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 620.70 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 169.99% returns over the last 6 months and 339.43% over the last 12 months.