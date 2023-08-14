Shakti Pumps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.01 crore, down 57.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.01 crore in June 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 236.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2023 down 40.72% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 down 46.18% from Rs. 19.79 crore in June 2022.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2022.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 668.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.