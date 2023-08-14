English
    Shakti Pumps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.01 crore, down 57.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.01 crore in June 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 236.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2023 down 40.72% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 down 46.18% from Rs. 19.79 crore in June 2022.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2022.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 668.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.

    Shakti Pumps (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.01175.27236.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.01175.27236.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.13129.83208.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.334.53-24.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3411.0212.57
    Depreciation4.324.164.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0821.1521.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.534.5714.39
    Other Income7.864.231.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.338.8015.44
    Interest2.823.735.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.515.079.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.515.079.97
    Tax-0.910.512.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.424.577.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.424.577.45
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.402.484.05
    Diluted EPS2.402.484.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.402.484.05
    Diluted EPS2.402.484.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

