 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shakti Pumps Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.82 crore, up 60.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.82 crore in June 2022 up 60.31% from Rs. 147.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022 up 70.79% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.79 crore in June 2022 up 112.34% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 500.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.82 363.64 147.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.82 363.64 147.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.30 275.55 132.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.43 12.18 -19.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.57 11.82 11.54
Depreciation 4.35 4.28 4.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.64 34.57 15.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.39 25.24 3.87
Other Income 1.05 2.11 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.44 27.35 4.97
Interest 5.47 4.36 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.97 22.99 2.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.97 22.99 2.64
Tax 2.52 5.87 -1.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.45 17.12 4.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.45 17.12 4.36
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 9.31 2.37
Diluted EPS 4.05 9.31 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 9.31 2.37
Diluted EPS 4.05 9.31 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Shakti Pumps #Shakti Pumps (India)
first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.