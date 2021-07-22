MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shakti Pumps Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.31 crore, up 80.52% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.31 crore in June 2021 up 80.52% from Rs. 86.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021 up 774.18% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021 up 60.23% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2020.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

Close

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 822.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.46% returns over the last 6 months and 353.96% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations156.31308.2486.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations156.31308.2486.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials136.48231.2151.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.35-5.0612.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.1012.537.45
Depreciation4.664.224.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.4629.307.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9536.043.38
Other Income1.251.651.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2037.694.43
Interest2.722.673.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.4935.020.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.4935.020.45
Tax-0.8011.77-0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.2923.250.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.2923.250.83
Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.9712.650.45
Diluted EPS3.9712.650.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.9712.650.45
Diluted EPS3.9712.650.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Shakti Pumps #Shakti Pumps (India)
first published: Jul 22, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.