Shakti Pumps Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore in June 2019 up 12.71% from Rs. 90.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019 down 72.18% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2019 down 15.36% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2018.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2018.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 260.55 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.73% returns over the last 6 months and -44.08% over the last 12 months.