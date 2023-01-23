Shakti Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore in December 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 256.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2022 down 24.15% from Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.64 crore in December 2022 down 24.23% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in December 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 410.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.07% over the last 12 months.