Shakti Pumps Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.14 crore, down 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.14 crore in December 2021 down 14.64% from Rs. 300.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2021 down 40.68% from Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2021 down 40.16% from Rs. 47.73 crore in December 2020.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.80 in December 2020.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 630.20 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.81% over the last 12 months.