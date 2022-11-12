Shakti Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.32 crore, down 41.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.32 crore in September 2022 down 41.38% from Rs. 369.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 20.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in September 2022 down 62.39% from Rs. 35.02 crore in September 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.30 in September 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 470.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.