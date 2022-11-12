English
    Shakti Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.32 crore, down 41.38% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.32 crore in September 2022 down 41.38% from Rs. 369.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 20.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in September 2022 down 62.39% from Rs. 35.02 crore in September 2021.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.30 in September 2021.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 470.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.

    Shakti Pumps (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.32254.48369.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.32254.48369.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.33226.44304.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.21-30.88-13.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8413.4614.00
    Depreciation4.724.674.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5224.1230.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7216.6729.56
    Other Income0.721.080.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4517.7530.31
    Interest5.736.013.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.7111.7427.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.7111.7427.01
    Tax0.813.016.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.908.7420.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.908.7420.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.908.7420.78
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.034.7511.30
    Diluted EPS1.034.7511.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.034.7511.30
    Diluted EPS1.034.7511.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

