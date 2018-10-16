App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:40 PM IST

Shakti Pumps Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.72 crore, up 104.9% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.72 crore in September 2018 up 104.9% from Rs. 67.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2018 up 207.4% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2018 up 132.84% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2017.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2017.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 405.85 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 143.83% returns over the last 6 months and 187.84% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.72 96.01 67.19
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.51
Total Income From Operations 138.72 96.01 67.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.33 59.37 31.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.86 -3.06 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.14 12.07 10.86
Depreciation 3.73 3.55 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.22 14.48 12.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.16 9.60 7.37
Other Income 0.36 2.10 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.51 11.70 7.93
Interest 4.70 3.21 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.81 8.49 4.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.81 8.49 4.92
Tax 3.54 1.85 1.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.27 6.64 3.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.27 6.64 3.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.27 6.64 3.02
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 3.61 1.64
Diluted EPS 5.04 3.61 1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 3.61 1.64
Diluted EPS 5.04 3.61 1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Shakti Pumps #Shakti Pumps (India)

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.