English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shakti Pumps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore, down 52.5% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore in March 2023 down 52.5% from Rs. 384.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 89.76% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in March 2023 down 69.94% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.95 in March 2022.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 443.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.

    Shakti Pumps (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.66314.22384.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.66314.22384.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.47261.36283.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.05-16.6115.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9814.1312.68
    Depreciation4.464.554.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2733.4636.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4317.3331.69
    Other Income0.580.881.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0118.2133.58
    Interest4.053.374.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.9614.8428.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.9614.8428.62
    Tax0.713.596.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.2511.2521.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.2511.2521.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.2511.2521.96
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.226.1211.95
    Diluted EPS1.226.1211.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.226.1211.95
    Diluted EPS1.226.1211.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Shakti Pumps #Shakti Pumps (India)
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am