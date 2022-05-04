 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shakti Pumps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore in March 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 319.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 30.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022 down 25.69% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.59 in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 507.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 384.58 268.63 319.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 384.58 268.63 319.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 283.42 230.01 233.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.56 -29.05 -7.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.68 13.63 13.20
Depreciation 4.58 4.62 4.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.66 26.73 30.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.69 22.68 45.41
Other Income 1.90 2.24 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.58 24.92 46.81
Interest 4.96 4.69 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.62 20.23 43.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.62 20.23 43.55
Tax 6.66 5.44 13.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.96 14.79 30.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.96 14.79 30.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.96 14.79 30.50
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 8.04 16.59
Diluted EPS 11.95 8.04 16.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 8.04 16.59
Diluted EPS 11.95 8.04 16.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:47 am
