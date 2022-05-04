Shakti Pumps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore in March 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 319.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 30.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022 down 25.69% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.59 in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 507.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.