Shakti Pumps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore, down 42.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore in March 2020 down 42.01% from Rs. 159.62 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2020 down 137.15% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 down 104.83% from Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2019.
Shakti Pumps shares closed at 173.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -56.75% over the last 12 months.
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.56
|93.28
|159.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.56
|93.28
|159.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.50
|52.94
|90.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|9.81
|5.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.59
|12.90
|14.56
|Depreciation
|4.43
|4.38
|3.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.03
|17.87
|21.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.06
|-4.60
|23.97
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.16
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-3.44
|25.25
|Interest
|5.83
|5.31
|4.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.67
|-8.75
|20.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.67
|-8.75
|20.52
|Tax
|-5.53
|-0.05
|3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.15
|-8.70
|16.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.15
|-8.70
|16.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.15
|-8.70
|16.54
|Equity Share Capital
|18.38
|18.38
|18.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|-4.73
|9.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|-4.73
|9.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|-4.73
|9.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|-4.73
|9.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
