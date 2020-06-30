Shakti Pumps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore, down 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore in March 2020 down 42.01% from Rs. 159.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2020 down 137.15% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 down 104.83% from Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2019.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 173.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -56.75% over the last 12 months.