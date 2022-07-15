Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.48 crore, up 62.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.48 crore in June 2022 up 62.81% from Rs. 156.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2022 up 61.76% from Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 500.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.