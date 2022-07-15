 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.48 crore, up 62.81% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.48 crore in June 2022 up 62.81% from Rs. 156.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2022 up 61.76% from Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 500.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.48 384.58 156.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.48 384.58 156.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.44 283.42 136.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.88 15.56 -22.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.46 12.68 12.10
Depreciation 4.67 4.58 4.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.12 36.66 17.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.67 31.69 7.95
Other Income 1.08 1.90 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.75 33.58 9.20
Interest 6.01 4.96 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.74 28.62 6.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.74 28.62 6.49
Tax 3.01 6.66 -0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.74 21.96 7.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.74 21.96 7.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.74 21.96 7.29
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 11.95 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.75 11.95 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 11.95 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.75 11.95 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 15, 2022
