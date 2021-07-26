Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.31 crore, up 69.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.31 crore in June 2021 up 69.52% from Rs. 92.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021 up 120.26% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021 up 12.23% from Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2020.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2020.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 753.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)