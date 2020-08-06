172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shakti-pumps-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-92-20-crore-down-12-83-y-o-y-5654631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 12.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in June 2020 down 12.83% from Rs. 105.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2020 up 33.86% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2019.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2019.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 179.55 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations92.2092.56105.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations92.2092.56105.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.8363.5086.50
Purchase of Traded Goods8.77----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.07-21.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.0213.5913.51
Depreciation4.604.434.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.2918.0316.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.70-7.066.57
Other Income1.051.221.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.75-5.847.71
Interest4.515.834.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.24-11.673.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.24-11.673.12
Tax-0.07-5.530.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.31-6.152.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.31-6.152.47
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.31-6.152.47
Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-3.341.35
Diluted EPS1.80-3.341.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-3.341.35
Diluted EPS1.80-3.341.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Shakti Pumps #Shakti Pumps (India)

