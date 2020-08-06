Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in June 2020 down 12.83% from Rs. 105.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2020 up 33.86% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2019.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2019.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 179.55 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.