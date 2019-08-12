Shakti Pumps Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore in June 2019 up 10.17% from Rs. 96.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2019 down 62.76% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2019 down 22.62% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2018.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.61 in June 2018.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 261.05 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.46% returns over the last 6 months and -43.97% over the last 12 months.