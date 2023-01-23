 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shakti Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.22 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 268.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.04 in December 2021.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 410.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.07% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.22 216.32 268.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.22 216.32 268.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.36 126.33 230.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.61 41.21 -29.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.13 13.84 13.63
Depreciation 4.55 4.72 4.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.46 22.52 26.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.33 7.72 22.68
Other Income 0.88 0.72 2.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.21 8.45 24.92
Interest 3.37 5.73 4.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.84 2.71 20.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.84 2.71 20.23
Tax 3.59 0.81 5.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.25 1.90 14.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.25 1.90 14.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.25 1.90 14.79
Equity Share Capital 18.38 18.38 18.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.12 1.03 8.04
Diluted EPS 6.12 1.03 8.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.12 1.03 8.04
Diluted EPS 6.12 1.03 8.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

