    Shakti Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.22 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 268.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.

    Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.04 in December 2021.

    Shakti Pumps shares closed at 410.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.07% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.22216.32268.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.22216.32268.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.36126.33230.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.6141.21-29.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1313.8413.63
    Depreciation4.554.724.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.4622.5226.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.337.7222.68
    Other Income0.880.722.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.218.4524.92
    Interest3.375.734.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.842.7120.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.842.7120.23
    Tax3.590.815.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.251.9014.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.251.9014.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.251.9014.79
    Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.121.038.04
    Diluted EPS6.121.038.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.121.038.04
    Diluted EPS6.121.038.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am