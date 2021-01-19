MARKET NEWS

Shakti Pumps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.66 crore, up 239.45% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shakti Pumps (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.66 crore in December 2020 up 239.45% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2020 up 405.03% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.67 crore in December 2020 up 5290.43% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2019.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 375.55 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.20% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.

Shakti Pumps (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations316.66201.0993.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations316.66201.0993.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials221.14128.0152.94
Purchase of Traded Goods2.8313.78--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----9.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.579.8512.90
Depreciation4.584.644.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.1118.6617.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4226.16-4.60
Other Income0.670.651.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0926.81-3.44
Interest4.124.335.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9722.48-8.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.9722.48-8.75
Tax15.447.23-0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5315.24-8.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5315.24-8.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.5315.24-8.70
Equity Share Capital18.3818.3818.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.448.29-4.73
Diluted EPS14.448.29-4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.448.29-4.73
Diluted EPS14.448.29-4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 19, 2021 09:00 am

