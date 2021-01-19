Shakti Pumps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.66 crore, up 239.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.66 crore in December 2020 up 239.45% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2020 up 405.03% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.67 crore in December 2020 up 5290.43% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Shakti Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2019.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 375.55 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.20% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.