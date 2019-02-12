Shakti Pumps Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.10 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.10 crore in December 2018 up 2.99% from Rs. 147.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2018 down 24.32% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2018 down 13.35% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2017.

Shakti Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.07 in December 2017.

Shakti Pumps shares closed at 393.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.25% returns over the last 6 months and -31.78% over the last 12 months.