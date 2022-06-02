Shaily Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.60 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.60 crore in March 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 109.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022 down 2.4% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in March 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,931.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)