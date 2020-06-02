Shaily Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.61 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.61 crore in March 2020 up 2.92% from Rs. 77.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2020 up 98.02% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2020 up 26.44% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2019.

Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2019.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 253.10 on June 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -61.06% returns over the last 6 months and -60.68% over the last 12 months.