Shaily Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 43.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in June 2022 up 43.17% from Rs. 120.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022 down 8.04% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.62 in June 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 2,006.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)