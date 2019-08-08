Shaily Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.59 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.59 crore in June 2019 down 9.5% from Rs. 89.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2019 down 17.69% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2019 down 3.73% from Rs. 13.95 crore in June 2018.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.90 in June 2018.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 520.65 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.42% returns over the last 6 months and -60.58% over the last 12 months.