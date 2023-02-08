Shaily Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.21 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.21 crore in December 2022 down 9.49% from Rs. 148.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 51.84% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2022 down 25.11% from Rs. 24.29 crore in December 2021.