English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shaily Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.21 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.21 crore in December 2022 down 9.49% from Rs. 148.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 51.84% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2022 down 25.11% from Rs. 24.29 crore in December 2021.

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.21160.03148.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.21160.03148.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.74104.85107.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.15-1.11-15.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6211.5810.51
    Depreciation7.907.627.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7520.4424.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0616.6513.64
    Other Income0.230.853.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2917.5117.06
    Interest4.804.204.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4913.3012.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.4913.3012.09
    Tax1.023.872.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.479.439.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.479.439.28
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8710.289.83
    Diluted EPS4.8710.289.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8710.289.83
    Diluted EPS4.8710.289.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited