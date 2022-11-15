 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shaily Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore in September 2022 up 11.32% from Rs. 144.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,639.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months

Shaily Engineering Plastics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.27 175.04 144.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.27 175.04 144.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.85 121.09 93.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.11 -5.31 -3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.73 12.39 10.39
Depreciation 7.64 7.86 6.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.76 24.71 21.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.39 14.30 15.92
Other Income 0.85 2.14 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.24 16.45 17.28
Interest 4.20 3.99 3.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.04 12.46 13.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.04 12.46 13.68
Tax 3.96 2.98 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.08 9.48 10.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.08 9.48 10.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.08 9.48 10.39
Equity Share Capital 9.17 9.17 9.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 10.33 11.32
Diluted EPS 10.99 10.33 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 10.33 11.32
Diluted EPS 10.99 10.33 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am