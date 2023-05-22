Shaily Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore in March 2023 down 12.92% from Rs. 154.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 up 26.13% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.48 crore in March 2023 up 19.01% from Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2022.

Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,262.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.63% returns over the last 6 months and -28.01% over the last 12 months.