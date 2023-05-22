English
    Shaily Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore in March 2023 down 12.92% from Rs. 154.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 up 26.13% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.48 crore in March 2023 up 19.01% from Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2022.

    Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

    Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,262.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.63% returns over the last 6 months and -28.01% over the last 12 months.

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.50136.26154.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.50136.26154.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.5570.7498.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.5316.152.24
    Power & Fuel4.94----
    Employees Cost12.0011.8212.08
    Depreciation9.867.946.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2718.0721.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3411.5512.51
    Other Income1.280.232.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6211.7815.32
    Interest4.894.804.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.736.9810.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.736.9810.58
    Tax1.801.312.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.935.677.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.935.677.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.935.677.87
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.826.189.46
    Diluted EPS10.826.189.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.826.189.46
    Diluted EPS10.826.189.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am