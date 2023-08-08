English
    Shaily Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.30 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.30 crore in June 2023 down 10.13% from Rs. 175.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2023 up 13.74% from Rs. 24.31 crore in June 2022.

    Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 13.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.33 in June 2022.

    Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,342.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and -35.13% over the last 12 months.

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.30134.50175.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.30134.50175.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.1571.55121.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.478.53-5.31
    Power & Fuel--4.94--
    Employees Cost13.7312.0012.39
    Depreciation8.179.867.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1112.2724.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6115.3414.30
    Other Income0.871.282.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4816.6216.45
    Interest3.904.893.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5811.7312.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.5811.7312.46
    Tax2.981.802.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.609.939.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.609.939.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.609.939.48
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7410.8210.33
    Diluted EPS13.7410.8210.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7410.8210.33
    Diluted EPS13.7410.8210.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

