Shaily Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.30 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.30 crore in June 2023 down 10.13% from Rs. 175.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2023 up 13.74% from Rs. 24.31 crore in June 2022.

Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 13.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.33 in June 2022.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,342.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and -35.13% over the last 12 months.