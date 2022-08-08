 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shaily Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore in June 2022 up 45.74% from Rs. 120.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in June 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 2,006.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Shaily Engineering Plastics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.04 154.46 120.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.04 154.46 120.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.09 98.99 78.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.31 2.24 -5.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.39 12.08 10.35
Depreciation 7.86 6.93 5.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.71 21.70 17.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.30 12.51 13.00
Other Income 2.14 2.81 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.45 15.32 14.25
Interest 3.99 4.75 3.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.46 10.58 10.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.46 10.58 10.61
Tax 2.98 2.70 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.48 7.87 8.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.48 7.87 8.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.48 7.87 8.00
Equity Share Capital 9.17 9.17 9.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 9.46 8.72
Diluted EPS 10.33 9.46 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 9.46 8.72
Diluted EPS 10.33 9.46 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
