Shaily Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore in June 2022 up 45.74% from Rs. 120.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in June 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 2,006.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)