English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shaily Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.04 crore in June 2022 up 45.74% from Rs. 120.10 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in June 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2021.

    Shaily Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2021.

    Close

    Shaily Engg shares closed at 2,006.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.04154.46120.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.04154.46120.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.0998.9978.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.312.24-5.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3912.0810.35
    Depreciation7.866.935.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7121.7017.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3012.5113.00
    Other Income2.142.811.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4515.3214.25
    Interest3.994.753.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4610.5810.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4610.5810.61
    Tax2.982.702.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.487.878.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.487.878.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.487.878.00
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.339.468.72
    Diluted EPS10.339.46--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.339.468.72
    Diluted EPS10.339.46--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shaily Engg #Shaily Engineering Plastics #trading
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.