Shaily Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore, down 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 148.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 23.88 crore in December 2021.